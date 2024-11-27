Left Menu

RBI Pioneers Agile Data Analytics for Financial Supervision

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is enhancing its data analytics capabilities to improve its supervisory functions. This initiative, led by Deputy Governor Swaminathan J, aims to ensure banks and financial institutions remain solvent and crisis-resistant, focusing on proactive risk assessment and a strong compliance culture.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is spearheading efforts to bolster its data analytics ecosystem, a move aimed at strengthening supervisory functions, according to Deputy Governor Swaminathan J.

Speaking at the 'High-level Policy Conference of Central Banks from the Global South,' he emphasized the importance of a proactive and risk-focused approach in supervising financial institutions. Though relatively recent, bank supervision is deeply rooted in the history of central banking, serving as a safety net in financial crises.

Efforts include creating a comprehensive risk assessment framework, establishing the College of Supervisors to enhance supervisory skills, and improving risk and compliance cultures within financial entities. These initiatives reinforce a forward-looking, agile approach to regulation in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

