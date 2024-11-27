RBI Pioneers Agile Data Analytics for Financial Supervision

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is spearheading efforts to bolster its data analytics ecosystem, a move aimed at strengthening supervisory functions, according to Deputy Governor Swaminathan J.

Speaking at the 'High-level Policy Conference of Central Banks from the Global South,' he emphasized the importance of a proactive and risk-focused approach in supervising financial institutions. Though relatively recent, bank supervision is deeply rooted in the history of central banking, serving as a safety net in financial crises.

Efforts include creating a comprehensive risk assessment framework, establishing the College of Supervisors to enhance supervisory skills, and improving risk and compliance cultures within financial entities. These initiatives reinforce a forward-looking, agile approach to regulation in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

