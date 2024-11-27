India's Coal Expansion: 36 New Projects Ahead

Coal India Ltd, under government ownership, is charting a significant expansion with 36 new mining projects slated to commence within the next five years, as disclosed by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

In a parliamentary reply, Reddy highlighted Singareni Collieries Company Ltd's plan to develop seven new mines, while NLC India Ltd will open two new blocks. This expansive initiative comes amid government allocation of 175 coal blocks, with 65 already having mine opening permissions and 54 operational to date.

The coal sector produced a substantial 997.8 million tonnes in the fiscal year 2023-24, surpassing the 893.191 million tonnes the previous year. Despite potential risks such as environmental degradation and community displacement, Environmental Impact Assessments ensure each project considers both pre and post-mining scenarios to address these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)