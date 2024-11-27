Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Entry into Lok Sabha alongside Chavan

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan to be sworn in as MPs in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi captures Wayanad seat, continuing the family's parliamentary legacy. Chavan wins Nanded by-election. Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister after assembly victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:35 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable advancement for the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, is set to take the oath as Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha this Thursday. With Priyanka Gandhi securing the Wayanad seat by a significant margin, she becomes the third Gandhi family member to enter Parliament.

Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan secured the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a competitive by-election, succeeding with 5,86,788 votes. This election was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of the prior Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, thus necessitating a bypoll.

Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a decisive lead of 4,10,931 votes, defeating CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Running as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, she filled the seat vacated by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who transitioned to Raebareli after his election to the Lok Sabha there during this year's general elections.

Expressing her appreciation after receiving her election certificate, Priyanka Gandhi described it as a testament to love, trust, and shared values. Her heartfelt message on X acknowledged Wayanad's support in her journey to Parliament.

Further developments in Indian politics saw Hemant Soren prepared to be sworn in as Jharkhand's Chief Minister on November 28 after his alliance's majority win in the Assembly elections, marking a historical return of an incumbent government after a full term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

