Left Menu

Transdniestria's Gas Crisis Looms as Russian Supplies Face Cutoff

The future of Russian gas supplies to Moldova's Transdniestria region is uncertain post-January 2025. Energy Minister Victor Parlicov discussed contingencies with Gazprom, considering alternative supply routes as Ukraine plans to halt transit. Moldova may need international help if alternative routes aren't established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 04:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 04:24 IST
Transdniestria's Gas Crisis Looms as Russian Supplies Face Cutoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the end of 2024 approaches, the possibility of Russian gas supply interruptions to Transdniestria appears increasingly likely. Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov highlighted the issue following discussions with Gazprom's leadership.

The gas-transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia is set to expire on December 31, 2024. Ukraine has already indicated it will not renew this agreement. Consequently, Moldova and Transdniestria face a precarious energy future as they heavily rely on Russian gas flowing through Ukraine.

Parlicov has explored alternative routes, such as the TurkStream pipeline, but criticism has emerged over Gazprom's conditions linking continued supplies to Moldova's debt repayment. With potential supply disruptions on January 1, 2025, regional stability hinges on swift negotiations and international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024