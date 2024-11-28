Transdniestria's Gas Crisis Looms as Russian Supplies Face Cutoff
The future of Russian gas supplies to Moldova's Transdniestria region is uncertain post-January 2025. Energy Minister Victor Parlicov discussed contingencies with Gazprom, considering alternative supply routes as Ukraine plans to halt transit. Moldova may need international help if alternative routes aren't established.
As the end of 2024 approaches, the possibility of Russian gas supply interruptions to Transdniestria appears increasingly likely. Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov highlighted the issue following discussions with Gazprom's leadership.
The gas-transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia is set to expire on December 31, 2024. Ukraine has already indicated it will not renew this agreement. Consequently, Moldova and Transdniestria face a precarious energy future as they heavily rely on Russian gas flowing through Ukraine.
Parlicov has explored alternative routes, such as the TurkStream pipeline, but criticism has emerged over Gazprom's conditions linking continued supplies to Moldova's debt repayment. With potential supply disruptions on January 1, 2025, regional stability hinges on swift negotiations and international support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
