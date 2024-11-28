Left Menu

Canadian Tariff Threat: A Spike in U.S. Fuel Prices Looms

President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff proposal on Canadian imports could raise American fuel prices, analysts warn. Trump's 25% tariff aims to curb drug and migrant influx but won't spare Canadian oil. U.S. refiners, heavily reliant on Canadian crude, face higher costs, potentially hiking retail gasoline prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 04:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 04:40 IST
Canadian Tariff Threat: A Spike in U.S. Fuel Prices Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian oil imports might drive up fuel prices for U.S. consumers, experts cautioned. Trump's 25% tariff is intended to combat cross-border drugs and migration issues, but it will not exempt oil, vital to U.S. refiners.

In the Midwest, where refineries rely heavily on over 4 million barrels per day of Canadian oil, pump prices could soar by 30 cents per gallon or more, analysts suggest. Refiners such as Marathon Petroleum, BP, and Phillips 66 may have to either bear the higher import costs or seek alternative, pricier suppliers.

Energy industry groups argue that such tariffs could threaten the affordability of gasoline, despite Trump's campaign promises of cheaper fuel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration noted a drop in gas prices to $3.04 per gallon, the lowest since 2020, yet potential tariffs might reverse this trend, impacting consumers nationwide, especially in tariff-sensitive states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024