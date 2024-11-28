Left Menu

China's Market Woes Amidst Trade War Uncertainty

China and Hong Kong stock markets are facing a downturn as investors express concerns about a potential escalation in the U.S.-China trade war, particularly over proposed tariffs and restrictions on chip sales. This has negatively impacted sectors including automotive, with BYD leading declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong stocks continued their downward trajectory on Thursday, following a brief recovery in the previous session. Investor sentiment remains subdued amidst fears of an escalation in the trade war with the U.S. and potential further bans on chip sales to China.

At midday, the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite showed declines, falling 0.79% and 0.3% respectively. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped by 1.32%, with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index seeing a 1.51% decrease. The market's cautious stance reflects concerns about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed trade policies.

Speculation is rife that the Biden administration may soon impose additional restrictions on semiconductor equipment and AI memory chip sales to China. This, combined with reports of intense price competition among Chinese automakers, has further dampened market sentiment, contributing to significant declines in auto shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

