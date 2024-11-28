China's Market Woes Amidst Trade War Uncertainty

China and Hong Kong stocks continued their downward trajectory on Thursday, following a brief recovery in the previous session. Investor sentiment remains subdued amidst fears of an escalation in the trade war with the U.S. and potential further bans on chip sales to China.

At midday, the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite showed declines, falling 0.79% and 0.3% respectively. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped by 1.32%, with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index seeing a 1.51% decrease. The market's cautious stance reflects concerns about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed trade policies.

Speculation is rife that the Biden administration may soon impose additional restrictions on semiconductor equipment and AI memory chip sales to China. This, combined with reports of intense price competition among Chinese automakers, has further dampened market sentiment, contributing to significant declines in auto shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)