Major Success: Kathua Police and CRPF Expose Terror Network

In an extensive counter-terrorism sweep, Kathua Police alongside CRPF's 121 BN executed a strategic operation across 17 locations on Thursday. Conducted in the regions of Malhar, Bani, and Billawar's upper reaches, the mission aimed to dismantle terror networks providing logistical and financial assistance to terrorist entities.

The operation yielded significant results, identifying and detaining ten overground workers and suspects linked to terrorism. Authorities seized electronic devices pivotal to the investigation, registering cases under the UA(P) Act, BNS Act, and EMICO Act. These arrests mark a milestone in the ongoing efforts to curb terrorist activities.

The raids extended beyond Kathua's hinterlands, reaching border zones such as Kana Chack, Haria Chack, Spral Pain, and Chack Wajir Lahbju. Notably, Kathua police, in prior joint operations, successfully neutralized three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, emphasizing the operational success against militant threats.

Operations concentrated on upper Kathua and surrounding areas, including Basantgarh, delivering critical blows to terrorist organizations. Previous raids targeted various districts across Jammu & Kashmir to quell rising militancy.

Previously, on November 21, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids on eight sites concerning a terrorist infiltration case in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA's investigative sweep extended to Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts.

On November 20, the agency apprehended a suspect linked to a 2020 Kashmir narco-terror case. The arrest unveiled a conspiracy involving banned Pakistani terrorist groups planning to fund terrorism through narcotic sales, as revealed by NIA. Probing continues to dismantle the narco-terror network and throttle terror financing, especially in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)