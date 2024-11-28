Delhi's Voter Roll Update: 2.25 Lakh Forms Received Amid Special Summary Revision

In a bid to refine the electoral process, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, Alice Vaz, has reported that approximately 2.25 lakh forms have been submitted during the 2025 Special Summary Revision (SSR). The campaign, which began on October 29 and concluded on November 28, aims at boosting voter participation and ensuring electoral accuracy.

The initiative continues beyond the official deadline to continuously update the voter list. The Election Commission of India underscores the necessity of a clean electoral roll to facilitate legitimate voting and avert discrepancies like bogus voting. This ongoing annual revision is crucial to meet these objectives through pre-revision and revision exercises.

Key pre-revision strategies involved Booth Level Officers conducting house-to-house verification starting from August 2024. The verification identified unregistered voters, potential new electors, and entries for removal due to death or relocation. The rigorous verification yielded 1.62 lakh form submissions to modify the electoral roll to maintain accuracy.

The Electoral Office executed strategic adjustments, such as polling station rationalization, which saw the closure of 53 locations due to infrastructure issues and the establishment of 123 new ones, enhancing voter accessibility. Draft electoral rolls were released on October 29, 2024, available online and at 70 designated voter centers.

Special camps were established in November to address public grievances, resulting in 45,000 form submissions. Unresolved claims and objections have been slated for review until December 24, with continuous enrollment opportunities available online or through the electoral offices.

For those requiring modifications to their voter details, application procedures for forms, including Form-7 for name deletion and Form-8 for corrections, are streamlined to facilitate precision in voter data. An EPIC is generated and mailed post-verification, with convenient download options at the ECI's portal.

