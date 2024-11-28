Arrest in Sambhal Unrest: Unfolding the Misinformation Debate
Uttar Pradesh police arrested Farhat for allegedly spreading rumors during Sambhal's recent stone-pelting incident. Senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain denied allegations of inciting violence, attributing misinformation to various political figures. Security remains heightened, with multiple arrests made since the unrest erupted during an ASI mosque survey.
In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended an individual identified as Farhat for allegedly disseminating rumors related to the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal. The police have charged him under Sections 170, 126, and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, marking a critical phase in the ongoing investigation.
Tensions escalated further when senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain publicly countered claims that he instigated the violence. Jain criticized prominent figures including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing them of spreading false narratives about his involvement. Jain emphasized that his presence at the site was sanctioned by the administration.
Adding complexity to the case, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh reported the participation of minors in the unrest, sparked by an ASI survey of a historic mosque. Security forces continue their vigilant watch as authorities have arrested 27 individuals, following a deadly outbreak of violence that left four dead and several injured.
