Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for Rule of Social Justice Inspired by Ambedkar

Akhilesh Yadav calls for implementing a 'rule of social justice' as envisioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Discussing the significance of social justice in eliminating discrimination and inequality, Yadav emphasizes education and economic reform to empower marginalized communities, urging collective action and peaceful resistance to uphold constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:58 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has voiced a strong call for the establishment of a 'rule of social justice,' inspired by Dr. B R Ambedkar's vision of justice. Speaking on Ambedkar Jayanti, Yadav emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of marginalized communities and ensuring that governance adheres to constitutional principles.

Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, highlighted the necessity of promoting education and economic reform as pivotal measures for strengthening social justice. He urged continuous efforts to raise awareness among backward, Dalit, and minority communities to empower them at the individual level.

Calling upon these communities to unite in peaceful resistance, Yadav reiterated the urgency of combating social inequality and upholding the Constitution to fight oppression and injustice. He stressed that true patriotism is rooted in empowering the weakest sections of society to actively participate in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

