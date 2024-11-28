Left Menu

Controversial Waqf Extension Sparks Opposition Criticism

The Lok Sabha has extended the deadline for the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the Waqf (amendment) bill to the end of the 2025 budget session. Disputes over property ownership between state governments and the Waqf board have prompted the extension amid opposition complaints about excessive workloads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:03 IST
Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Lok Sabha has approved a motion to extend the Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) deadline for submitting its report on the Waqf (amendment) bill to the end of the 2025 budget session. This decision follows unresolved conflicts in six states over property ownership between their governments and the Waqf board.

JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal revealed that the committee is awaiting responses from these states, prompting the need for more time to present their findings. Past governmental plans to hand over state properties to the Waqf board were halted by the courts, adding complexity to the issue.

Pal dismissed the opposition's grievances over workload, highlighting extensive hours and meetings with various stakeholders, including the minority commission and state officials. The Waqf bill is now slated for presentation in the last week of the 2025 budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

