Controversial Waqf Extension Sparks Opposition Criticism

The Lok Sabha has approved a motion to extend the Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) deadline for submitting its report on the Waqf (amendment) bill to the end of the 2025 budget session. This decision follows unresolved conflicts in six states over property ownership between their governments and the Waqf board.

JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal revealed that the committee is awaiting responses from these states, prompting the need for more time to present their findings. Past governmental plans to hand over state properties to the Waqf board were halted by the courts, adding complexity to the issue.

Pal dismissed the opposition's grievances over workload, highlighting extensive hours and meetings with various stakeholders, including the minority commission and state officials. The Waqf bill is now slated for presentation in the last week of the 2025 budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)