Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Arrests and Allegations Follow Mosque Survey Incident

Following a stone-pelting incident during an ASI survey at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Police increased security and made several arrests. Senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain faces threats and accuses political figures of spreading misinformation about his involvement in the violence, while police probe into the involvement of minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:43 IST
Police hold flag march near Shahi Jama Masjid after violence in Sambhal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a flag march after a tumultuous stone-pelting incident linked to an ASI survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district on November 24. In the aftermath, security measures have been intensified, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Shrishchand, ensuring the safe conduct of upcoming events.

Authorities arrested a man, identified as Farhat, accused of spreading rumors related to the incident and charged him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, implicated in the unrest, claims threats have been made against him due to alleged misinformation by political figures.

Jain defended his presence at the site, refuting allegations of inciting violence alongside mobs. The violence, which erupted during the disputed Mughal-era mosque survey, resulted in multiple arrests, including minors. The incident led to fatalities and injuries among officials and locals, prompting ongoing investigations and legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

