Parliament Adjourns as Adani Controversy Sparks Opposition Demands

Parliament faced a third day of adjournment as Opposition leaders sought discussion over the Adani indictment. Congress MPs questioned the government's reluctance to debate, with calls for a CBI probe and Adani's arrest. Despite these demands, both legislative houses were suspended until November 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:51 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Parliamentary proceedings were halted for the third consecutive day as opposition leaders pressed for deliberations on the Adani indictment issue. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari openly questioned whether the government harbors fears concerning the controversial industrialist, suggesting undue influence over governmental affairs.

Following the Rajya Sabha's adjournment, Tiwari expressed skepticism about the government's reluctance to engage in discussion, implying the administration's apprehension about the matter. Concurrently, Congress MP Manickam Tagore reiterated demands for a CBI investigation and the arrest of Gautam Adani, renewing adjournment motions within the winter session.

On Wednesday, legislative activities in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha stalled due to the contentious Adani case and other pressing issues, with opposition members vocally advocating for parliamentary debate. Nonetheless, Adani Group firmly denied allegations related to the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, deeming reports about directors' involvement incorrect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

