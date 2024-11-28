Putin Responds with Massive Strike on Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin announced a substantial Russian assault on Ukraine's infrastructure, citing it as retaliation for Kyiv's use of Western missiles on Russian territories. In an address in Astana, Kazakhstan, he outlined the attack, which utilized 90 missiles and 100 drones, impacting several Ukrainian regions.

This assault marks the second significant strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure within the month, leaving over a million residents in the west, south, and central parts of the country without power. Ukrainian officials confirmed the scale of the attack, emphasizing the humanitarian impact.

Putin reiterated that these actions were in response to ongoing Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil using American ATACMS missiles. He warned that there would always be a reaction to such military actions, signaling the continued intensity of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)