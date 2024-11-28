Sealmatic India Secures Rs 25 Crore Investment for Global Expansion
Sealmatic India Ltd has secured a Rs 25 crore investment from Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza, aimed at expanding in global markets like the Middle East, USA, and Europe. This funding will support strategic growth in high growth API markets and develop cutting-edge mechanical seals for defense and nuclear sectors.
Sealmatic India Ltd, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has announced a significant investment infusion of Rs 25 crores from Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza. This preferential allotment consists of 3,93,000 equity shares priced at Rs 636 per share.
The investment will bolster Sealmatic's strategic initiatives, empowering it to establish key business units across regions including the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. Furthermore, the funds will be allocated to enter high-growth API markets, largely centered in India and the Middle East, and advance technology in producing mechanical seals for defense and nuclear applications.
According to Sealmatic's Managing Director, Mr. Umar AK Balwa, this capital will expand the company's offerings in oil, gas, petrochemical, defense, and nuclear sectors, fostering significant growth over the next five years. The partnership with Aegis Investment Fund will enhance Sealmatic's foothold in these regions and industries.
