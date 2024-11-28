Delhi's Winter Power Surge: Record-Breaking Demand Forecasted

As winter approaches, Delhi's power distribution companies are bracing for a record-breaking peak power demand, projected to exceed 6,300 MW, surpassing last winter's peak of 5,816 MW. This comes after a summer that saw unprecedented demands reaching 8,656 MW.

The BSES discoms, including BRPL and BYPL, are undertaking strategic planning and demand forecasting to meet these challenges. They anticipate up to 53% of their nearly 3,900 MW demand being fulfilled through renewable energy sources, ensuring reliable power supply for their extensive customer base across the city.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) is also prepared for the expected surge, forecasted to breach 1,840 MW in its coverage areas. Preventive maintenance and long-term power agreements have been secured to maintain service continuity, even in the low temperatures and foggy winter conditions projected.

(With inputs from agencies.)