Delhi's Winter Power Surge: Record-Breaking Demand Forecasted

Delhi's peak power demand is expected to surpass 6,300 MW this winter, breaking past records. The BSES and Tata Power discoms have strategized to meet this surge, with significant portions of power being sourced from green energy. Preparations include strong network systems and preventive maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As winter approaches, Delhi's power distribution companies are bracing for a record-breaking peak power demand, projected to exceed 6,300 MW, surpassing last winter's peak of 5,816 MW. This comes after a summer that saw unprecedented demands reaching 8,656 MW.

The BSES discoms, including BRPL and BYPL, are undertaking strategic planning and demand forecasting to meet these challenges. They anticipate up to 53% of their nearly 3,900 MW demand being fulfilled through renewable energy sources, ensuring reliable power supply for their extensive customer base across the city.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) is also prepared for the expected surge, forecasted to breach 1,840 MW in its coverage areas. Preventive maintenance and long-term power agreements have been secured to maintain service continuity, even in the low temperatures and foggy winter conditions projected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

