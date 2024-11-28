India's Energy Blueprint: A Model for Global Self-Sufficiency

During the Matla-Urja Energy Conference, Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted India's progress in achieving energy self-sufficiency and its relevance for global adoption. With over 200 delegates attending, the conference underscored the importance of collaboration between India and South Africa in the energy sector.

Khattar noted that India's decade-long journey towards energy security and green energy transition offers universally applicable lessons. The conference aimed to facilitate knowledge sharing and identify collaboration opportunities between the two countries, with participation from both public and private sectors.

Significant achievements were discussed, such as India becoming a single grid nation by 2013 and its current status as a power exporter. The conference also focused on the implications of global energy politics and India's investment prospects in Africa's mineral resources for renewable energy technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)