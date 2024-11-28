Left Menu

Controversy Clouds Andhra Pradesh's Solar Power Deal

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh CM, denies allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group linked to solar power purchases. He clarifies that no bribes were mentioned in a US court indictment. The power purchase from SECI is seen as historic, saving significant costs for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:38 IST
Controversy Clouds Andhra Pradesh's Solar Power Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has denied allegations regarding bribery by the Adani Group in solar power dealings during his tenure. Contrary to claims, Reddy stated his name was not mentioned in any US indictment related to these accusations.

In his initial response since the allegations surfaced, Reddy described meetings with Gautam Adani and family members as usual practice for state leaders. He emphasized that no incentives were offered to him, asserting that businessmen having discussions with state heads is common.

The controversy ties back to alleged bribes linked to solar power contracts involving Andhra Pradesh officials. Reddy defended the power supply agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, highlighting its cost-saving benefits and refuting claims of irregular involvement with the Adani Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024