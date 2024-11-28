Controversy Clouds Andhra Pradesh's Solar Power Deal
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh CM, denies allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group linked to solar power purchases. He clarifies that no bribes were mentioned in a US court indictment. The power purchase from SECI is seen as historic, saving significant costs for the state.
- Country:
- India
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has denied allegations regarding bribery by the Adani Group in solar power dealings during his tenure. Contrary to claims, Reddy stated his name was not mentioned in any US indictment related to these accusations.
In his initial response since the allegations surfaced, Reddy described meetings with Gautam Adani and family members as usual practice for state leaders. He emphasized that no incentives were offered to him, asserting that businessmen having discussions with state heads is common.
The controversy ties back to alleged bribes linked to solar power contracts involving Andhra Pradesh officials. Reddy defended the power supply agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, highlighting its cost-saving benefits and refuting claims of irregular involvement with the Adani Group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams Delayed Andhra Pradesh Budget: Accusations Fly
Delayed Budget Sparks Controversy in Andhra Pradesh
Ambitious Chintalapudi Project Promises Water Security in Andhra Pradesh
Political Bribery Allegations Stir Tensions in Karnataka
Clash of Titans: Andhra Pradesh's Political Showdown