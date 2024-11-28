Controversy Clouds Andhra Pradesh's Solar Power Deal

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has denied allegations regarding bribery by the Adani Group in solar power dealings during his tenure. Contrary to claims, Reddy stated his name was not mentioned in any US indictment related to these accusations.

In his initial response since the allegations surfaced, Reddy described meetings with Gautam Adani and family members as usual practice for state leaders. He emphasized that no incentives were offered to him, asserting that businessmen having discussions with state heads is common.

The controversy ties back to alleged bribes linked to solar power contracts involving Andhra Pradesh officials. Reddy defended the power supply agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, highlighting its cost-saving benefits and refuting claims of irregular involvement with the Adani Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)