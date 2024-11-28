Left Menu

India's Strategic Leap: Championing Self-Reliant Defence

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan emphasized India's journey towards self-reliance in defence as crucial for enduring peace. At a conference, he highlighted initiatives and the necessity of integrating national interest. He urged embracing innovation in defence policies to harness emerging technologies.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:52 IST
India's determination to achieve self-reliance in defence is pivotal for long-lasting peace, according to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. Speaking at a conference by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and Indian Military Review, he highlighted India's status as the world's fifth largest economy.

Gen Chauhan underscored the crucial nature of self-sufficiency in India's defence landscape, driving home the point that without national interest as the unifying force, indigenisation efforts would falter. He discussed government initiatives aimed at uplifting the defence sector's autonomy, involving private industry and foreign investments.

Focusing on future technologies, Gen Chauhan advocated for innovative policies in areas like space and AI to shape the industry's direction. With over 200 companies and government officials attending the event, strategic engagements between stakeholders are fostered, alongside an exhibition showcasing the latest defence capabilities.

