Left Menu

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Rs 254 Crore from Anchor Investors

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd has successfully raised Rs 254 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO launch for public subscription. Leading investors include Nippon India Mutual Fund and Kotak MF. This IPO, open from November 29 to December 3, comprises an Offer for Sale without any fresh issue component.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:06 IST
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Rs 254 Crore from Anchor Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd has announced the successful mobilization of Rs 254 crore from anchor investors prior to its initial public offering (IPO), scheduled to begin from November 29 to December 3. This capital, raised from notable anchor investors like Nippon India Mutual Fund and Kotak MF, underscores market confidence in the company's growth prospects.

The IPO, set at a price band of Rs 420 to Rs 441 per share, involves an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 19,189,330 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 846.25 crore at the upper price band. This offering, exclusively an OFS, will not provide any proceeds to the company, as the funds will be allocated to the selling shareholders including promoters and investors.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Suraksha Diagnostic operates a comprehensive network offering pathology and radiology testing services. With a market capitalization at Rs 2,300 crore, its services span across states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya, potentially appealing to qualified institutional buyers as half of the issue is reserved for them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024