Judgement Day: Sajjan Kumar's 1984 Sikh Riots Case Verdict Looms

The eagerly anticipated verdict in the case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, involved in the 1984 Sikh riots, is expected from the Rouse Avenue court this Friday. The judgement, reserved on November 8, centers around the deaths of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja is tasked with delivering the decision, after consideration of arguments made by defense advocate Anil Sharma and additional public prosecutor Manish Rawat.

Throughout the hearings, defense lawyer Anil Sharma argued that Sajjan Kumar was not originally named, international law is irrelevant here, and there was a 16-year delay in identifying Kumar. He noted ongoing appeals in the Supreme Court concerning Kumar and argued that national law supersedes international rulings when invoked by senior advocate H.S. Phoolka.

Prosecutor Manish Rawat countered, stating the victim identified Kumar only upon recognition. Corroborating senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, Rawat criticized police investigations as manipulated to shield the accused. Phoolka stressed the riots' scale, labeling them genocide with over 2,700 Sikhs killed according to official figures, and the Delhi High Court's designation of the riots as a 'Crime against humanity.'

(With inputs from agencies.)