Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions Swift Grievance Resolution with SWAGAT Initiative

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the State SWAGAT program, an online public grievance redressal initiative, to ensure efficient resolution of citizens' concerns. Patel reviewed various grievances, issued instructions to officers, and emphasized timely updates to applicants to prevent repeated office visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:19 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/Gujarat CMO's X). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took center stage at the State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal event on Thursday, utilizing cutting-edge technology to address public concerns efficiently, as reported by a release on Thursday.

During the session, Patel meticulously examined a range of public submissions and directed officials to prioritize resolving these matters within set timeframes.

Held every fourth Thursday of the month, the SWAGAT program allows citizens to raise issues between 8:00 and 11:00 a.m. The Chief Minister also delves into long-standing cases, offering directives to district and departmental officers to ensure expedited solutions.

In the latest session on November 24, approximately 120 grievances were received and resolved, including seven particularly prolonged cases personally reviewed by CM Patel via the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit video wall.

Patel emphasized the urgency of timely resolutions, instructing district officers to keep applicants informed of their statuses to spare them unnecessary repeated visits to government offices. The event saw participation from key officials, including Additional Chief Secretaries Pankaj Joshi and Manoj Kumar Das, Secretary Avantika Singh, and other senior department representatives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

