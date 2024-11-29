Left Menu

Iran Escalates Nuclear Enrichment with New Centrifuge Plans

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency of its plans to install over 6,000 additional uranium-enriching centrifuges, intensifying concerns over nuclear proliferation. While Iran claims it has no nuclear weapons ambitions, the West remains skeptical, especially with the enrichment levels approaching weapons-grade capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 04:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 04:46 IST
Iran Escalates Nuclear Enrichment with New Centrifuge Plans

Iran has notified the U.N. nuclear watchdog of its intention to enhance its uranium enrichment capabilities by installing over 6,000 additional centrifuges at its enrichment facilities. A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by Reuters, revealed this development on Thursday. The move is Iran's response to a resolution passed by the IAEA's Board of Governors last week, following a request from Western powers including Britain, France, Germany, and the United States.

Although the new centrifuges are set to enrich uranium to 5% purity, Iran already enriches uranium to levels as high as 60%, a point of contention with Western nations who argue there is no civilian need for such high levels. Despite Iran's claims of peaceful intentions, the capacity to enrich uranium quickly raises proliferation risks.

Currently, Iran has over 10,000 centrifuges in operation across Natanz and Fordow. The IAEA's report highlights plans for 32 new cascades, including a significant new set of IR-6 machines, though Iran has yet to commence using uranium feedstock. Fordow remains under close scrutiny due to its 60% enrichment activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024