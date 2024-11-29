Iran Escalates Nuclear Enrichment with New Centrifuge Plans

Iran has notified the U.N. nuclear watchdog of its intention to enhance its uranium enrichment capabilities by installing over 6,000 additional centrifuges at its enrichment facilities. A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by Reuters, revealed this development on Thursday. The move is Iran's response to a resolution passed by the IAEA's Board of Governors last week, following a request from Western powers including Britain, France, Germany, and the United States.

Although the new centrifuges are set to enrich uranium to 5% purity, Iran already enriches uranium to levels as high as 60%, a point of contention with Western nations who argue there is no civilian need for such high levels. Despite Iran's claims of peaceful intentions, the capacity to enrich uranium quickly raises proliferation risks.

Currently, Iran has over 10,000 centrifuges in operation across Natanz and Fordow. The IAEA's report highlights plans for 32 new cascades, including a significant new set of IR-6 machines, though Iran has yet to commence using uranium feedstock. Fordow remains under close scrutiny due to its 60% enrichment activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)