Delhi's Air Quality Plummets: Residents Suffer Amidst Thick Smog

Delhi's air quality has reached a concerning 'very poor' level, with AQI recorded at 332. Residents face health issues like breathing difficulties and eye irritation. Iconic sites like the Taj Mahal are shrouded in fog, adding to concerns over diminishing visibility and worsening environmental conditions.

29-11-2024
Visuals of thick layer of smog at Anand Vihar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality has severely declined, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 332 recorded early Friday morning, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Different parts of the city, such as Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar, record even higher AQIs of 393 and 356 respectively.

The deteriorating conditions have escalated health concerns among residents, who report issues ranging from breathing difficulties to skin irritation. One resident expressed frustration over the government's inaction, emphasizing the plight of labor workers amid the worsening pollution.

Visuals from areas like Kalindi Kunj and India Gate depict thick smog enveloping the city. Meanwhile, in Agra, the famed Taj Mahal is barely discernible through a moderate AQI recording of 128, engulfed in fog, leaving tourists disappointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

