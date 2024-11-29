Delhi's Air Quality Plummets: Residents Suffer Amidst Thick Smog
Delhi's air quality has reached a concerning 'very poor' level, with AQI recorded at 332. Residents face health issues like breathing difficulties and eye irritation. Iconic sites like the Taj Mahal are shrouded in fog, adding to concerns over diminishing visibility and worsening environmental conditions.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's air quality has severely declined, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 332 recorded early Friday morning, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Different parts of the city, such as Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar, record even higher AQIs of 393 and 356 respectively.
The deteriorating conditions have escalated health concerns among residents, who report issues ranging from breathing difficulties to skin irritation. One resident expressed frustration over the government's inaction, emphasizing the plight of labor workers amid the worsening pollution.
Visuals from areas like Kalindi Kunj and India Gate depict thick smog enveloping the city. Meanwhile, in Agra, the famed Taj Mahal is barely discernible through a moderate AQI recording of 128, engulfed in fog, leaving tourists disappointed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Air Quality
- Smog
- Pollution
- AQI
- Health Issues
- Visibility
- Taj Mahal
- Fog
- Environment
ALSO READ
Low Visibility Procedures Implemented at Delhi Airport Amid Weather Challenges
Choking Capital: Delhi Grapples With Alarming AQI Levels
Delhi Chokes Under Alarming Smog as AQI Hits Hazardous Levels
Delhi Government Calls Urgent Meeting to Combat Alarming AQI Levels
Delhi Triggers Stage-IV Action Plan Amid Severe AQI Surge