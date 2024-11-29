Congress Demands Inquiry into Adani Allegations Amid Global Scrutiny

On the fourth day of the Parliament's winter session, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Friday, seeking a discussion on the Adani indictment. Since the session began on November 25, Congress MPs have persistently demanded debate on the allegations facing the Adani Group.

In the letter justifying the notice, Tagore emphasized the 'public importance' of the issue, stating that it undermines public trust in India's governance and regulatory systems. He called for an adjournment motion to discuss urgent public concerns, highlighting allegations of corruption, bribery, and securities fraud involving the Adani Group.

Tagore criticized the lack of governmental action despite substantial evidence and international attention on the case. He pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government uncovered a Rs 1,750 crore bribery case related to solar power agreements. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice's indictment of Azure Power Global underscored the severity of the claims.

Since the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) does not apply to foreign nationals, Tagore insisted Indian authorities should investigate the Adani Group under Indian laws. He stressed the necessity for a probe to uphold transparency, justice, and safeguard against corporate influence in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)