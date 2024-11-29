Left Menu

Congress Demands Inquiry into Adani Allegations Amid Global Scrutiny

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss serious allegations against the Adani Group. Citing public importance, he urges an inquiry into claims of corruption and securities fraud, drawing international and domestic scrutiny over India's regulatory integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:42 IST
Congress Demands Inquiry into Adani Allegations Amid Global Scrutiny
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the fourth day of the Parliament's winter session, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Friday, seeking a discussion on the Adani indictment. Since the session began on November 25, Congress MPs have persistently demanded debate on the allegations facing the Adani Group.

In the letter justifying the notice, Tagore emphasized the 'public importance' of the issue, stating that it undermines public trust in India's governance and regulatory systems. He called for an adjournment motion to discuss urgent public concerns, highlighting allegations of corruption, bribery, and securities fraud involving the Adani Group.

Tagore criticized the lack of governmental action despite substantial evidence and international attention on the case. He pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government uncovered a Rs 1,750 crore bribery case related to solar power agreements. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice's indictment of Azure Power Global underscored the severity of the claims.

Since the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) does not apply to foreign nationals, Tagore insisted Indian authorities should investigate the Adani Group under Indian laws. He stressed the necessity for a probe to uphold transparency, justice, and safeguard against corporate influence in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024