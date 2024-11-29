Left Menu

Calm Amidst Chaos: Security Reinforced in Sambhal After Mosque Stone-pelting

In the wake of a stone-pelting incident at the Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, heightened security measures, including drone and CCTV monitoring, have been enforced. Authorities urge calm, emphasizing that prayers will proceed under strict vigilance while urging the public to avoid spreading unverified rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:43 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the rising tensions following the stone-pelting incident at Sambhal's Mughal-era mosque, Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan has called for restraint against circulating rumors. Hasan reassures the public that while prayers will continue at the Shahi Jama Masjid, they will occur under tight security to ensure the safety of worshippers.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed comprehensive security arrangements are in place, including the deployment of 16 security companies and rigorous monitoring through drones and CCTV cameras. Authorities have engaged with mosque leaders and peace committees to encourage prayers at local mosques and control crowd sizes, ensuring public safety.

The stone-pelting, which occurred during the ASI's examination of the mosque on November 24, tragically resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries. Police recently arrested Farhat, accused of spreading rumors, as part of the ongoing investigation to prevent misinformation. Security forces remain on high alert across sensitive areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

