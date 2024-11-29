AAP Protests Against Law and Order Crisis in Delhi

Today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators staged a protest within the Parliament precincts, decrying the declining law and order situation in India's national capital.

The demonstration, led by prominent AAP figures including Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, unfolded a day after an explosion in Delhi's Prashant Vihar neighborhood. The incident, which pushed Delhi into a high-security alert, drew quick response teams from the National Security Guard, Delhi Police, and the Crime Branch.

Chief Minister Atishi sharply criticized the central government, accusing the BJP of neglecting the city's safety. Citing parallels with Mumbai's turbulent 1990s, she urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prioritize Delhi's security over electoral campaigning.

(With inputs from agencies.)