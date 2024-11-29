Enviro Infra Engineers' IPO Soars: A 49% Market Debut Surge

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd witnessed a remarkable stock market debut on Friday, with its shares listing at a striking 49% premium over the issue price of Rs 148. The stock opened at Rs 218 on the BSE, marking a significant 47.29% increase from its issue price. It further climbed to Rs 233.50, reflecting a 57.77% rise. Meanwhile, on the NSE, it was listed at Rs 220, representing a 48.64% surge.

The company's market capitalization reached a substantial Rs 3,751.95 crore following this debut. Enviro Infra Engineers' Rs 650-crore initial public offering (IPO) was highly successful, being subscribed 89.90 times by the close of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 140-148 per share.

The proceeds from this IPO include a fresh issue and an Offer For Sale (OFS) by promoters. The funds raised will support working capital needs, debt repayment, and investment in a subsidiary to construct a major sewage treatment plant in Mathura. Enviro Infra Engineers specializes in the design, construction, and maintenance of water treatment facilities, employing zero liquid discharge technology for sustainable water management.

