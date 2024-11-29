Parliament Turmoil: Opposition Disrupts Winter Session Over Unresolved Issues

On Friday, the Rajya Sabha faced yet another early adjournment amid ongoing disruptions by opposition MPs. This marks the fourth consecutive day of disarray during the winter session of Parliament. The House will reconvene at 11 a.m. on December 2, while the Lok Sabha is set to meet at noon.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the chaos, deeming the actions as non-public-centric. "This cannot be appreciated. We are creating a very bad precedent. Our actions are not public-centric. We are getting into irrelevance," he stated.

Since the beginning of the session, Parliament proceedings have been stalled due to protests over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called for the government to clearly communicate the issues it intends to address.

Gogoi remarked, "Did the government say that there will be a discussion on Adani, Manipur, Sambhal, China and foreign policy? Nothing has come from the government. They have neither clarified the subject nor the date. The day they clarify the subject and the date, we will be able to run the House. But we are seeing a new arrogance in the government." Echoing this sentiment, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the government of evading discussions on crucial topics.

The national legislature has been at a standstill, with opposition members relentlessly demanding a discussion on the Adani scandal and other issues. The Adani Group has denied allegations of violating the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, asserting that reports of bribery charges against its directors are false.

(With inputs from agencies.)