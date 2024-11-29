Left Menu

Indonesia's Nuclear Power Prospects: A Global Collaboration Venture

Indonesia is in negotiations with the U.S. and Russia to develop nuclear power plants, aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuels by 2036. The country, seeking to cut coal dependency, is open to adopting small modular reactors and conventional nuclear technology to achieve its energy goals.

Indonesia, a major player in the Southeast Asian energy market, is engaging in talks with the United States and Russia for technology to develop nuclear power plants, according to a deputy minister's statement to Reuters on Friday.

The archipelago's efforts to integrate nuclear energy into its power mix by 2036 aim to reduce its heavy reliance on coal, which currently dominates the region's power generation landscape. Vivi Yulaswati, deputy minister at the Ministry of National Development Planning, highlighted this strategic shift in a video interview.

Yulaswati emphasized that the nation of nearly 280 million people is examining options both in small modular reactors and traditional nuclear methods to diversify its energy sources and achieve sustainable development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

