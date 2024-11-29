Supreme Court Stalls Jama Masjid Survey, Urges Peace in Sambhal

The Supreme Court has intervened to ensure calm in Sambhal, directing Uttar Pradesh to maintain "harmony and peace" in the area. This directive comes in the wake of a contentious survey order concerning the Jama Masjid, which has been a flashpoint for communal tensions.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued instructions for the survey report to remain sealed and paused trial court actions until the High Court hears the Masjid Committee's petition. The bench underscored the necessity for neutrality, cautioning against exacerbating the situation.

Representing the mosque committee, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi was urged to take their opposition to the High Court. Highlighting extraordinary circumstances, the Committee's petition expressed concerns over potential communal discord and legal procedures, requesting no further surveys until January 8, 2025. This issue, ignited by claims the mosque site was a former temple, has already led to tragic confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)