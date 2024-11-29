Notorious Bihar Gangster with Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Killed in Gurugram Encounter

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a notorious gangster from Bihar, Saroj Rai, met his end in Gurugram after a high-stakes encounter with the Special Task Forces of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Police. The gangster carried a notorious bounty of Rs 2 lakh, signaling his feared status within criminal circles.

The operation unfolded in the Bar Gurjar area of Gurugram, where officials reported that over 30 rounds were exchanged in a relentless gunfight. "A Bihar gangster with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh was killed in an encounter," confirmed Additional Commissioner of Police Dahiya, while providing details of the tense shootout.

Tragically, the exchange of fire also resulted in injuries to a Bihar STF officer, as indicated by police sources. As investigations continue, the incident marks a significant milestone in curbing the activities of organized crime extending across state lines. More information regarding the encounter is awaited as law enforcement officials conduct further inquiries.

