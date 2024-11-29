Left Menu

Notorious Bihar Gangster with Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Killed in Gurugram Encounter

A notorious gangster from Bihar, Saroj Rai, was shot dead during a police encounter in Gurugram. Carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, Rai was intercepted by Special Task Forces from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The exchange of fire also resulted in an injury to a Bihar STF officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:57 IST
Gangster Saroj Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a notorious gangster from Bihar, Saroj Rai, met his end in Gurugram after a high-stakes encounter with the Special Task Forces of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Police. The gangster carried a notorious bounty of Rs 2 lakh, signaling his feared status within criminal circles.

The operation unfolded in the Bar Gurjar area of Gurugram, where officials reported that over 30 rounds were exchanged in a relentless gunfight. "A Bihar gangster with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh was killed in an encounter," confirmed Additional Commissioner of Police Dahiya, while providing details of the tense shootout.

Tragically, the exchange of fire also resulted in injuries to a Bihar STF officer, as indicated by police sources. As investigations continue, the incident marks a significant milestone in curbing the activities of organized crime extending across state lines. More information regarding the encounter is awaited as law enforcement officials conduct further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

