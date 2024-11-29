Supreme Court Delays Hearing on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Dispute
The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of a prominent case concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Masjid dispute, following a petition by the mosque committee against the Allahabad High Court's decision. Multiple lawsuits challenge the site's ownership are being navigated across various legal platforms.
The Supreme Court of India has deferred a crucial hearing on the contentious Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Masjid dispute, originally scheduled before a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar. The case involves a series of petitions scrutinizing the ownership rights over the contested site.
The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah has approached the apex court, contesting the Allahabad High Court's August 1 order. The High Court dismissed petitions challenging the admissibility of multiple lawsuits filed by Hindu devotees claiming rights over the location believed to be Lord Krishna's birthplace.
The mosque committee's plea, filed by advocates Mehmood Pracha and RHA Sikander, seeks to overturn the High Court's decision, describing it as flawed. The committee argues the suits were improperly merged, combining varied pleadings and reliefs into a single judgment, ignoring distinct legal barriers such as the Limitation Act and the Places of Worship Act.
