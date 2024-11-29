Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Hearing on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Dispute

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of a prominent case concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Masjid dispute, following a petition by the mosque committee against the Allahabad High Court's decision. Multiple lawsuits challenge the site's ownership are being navigated across various legal platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:06 IST
Supreme Court Delays Hearing on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Dispute
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has deferred a crucial hearing on the contentious Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Masjid dispute, originally scheduled before a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar. The case involves a series of petitions scrutinizing the ownership rights over the contested site.

The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah has approached the apex court, contesting the Allahabad High Court's August 1 order. The High Court dismissed petitions challenging the admissibility of multiple lawsuits filed by Hindu devotees claiming rights over the location believed to be Lord Krishna's birthplace.

The mosque committee's plea, filed by advocates Mehmood Pracha and RHA Sikander, seeks to overturn the High Court's decision, describing it as flawed. The committee argues the suits were improperly merged, combining varied pleadings and reliefs into a single judgment, ignoring distinct legal barriers such as the Limitation Act and the Places of Worship Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024