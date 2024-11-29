Negotiations on Global Plastics Treaty at a Crossroads

As a crucial deadline approaches, negotiations on a global treaty targeting plastic pollution are at a critical juncture. The latest document prepared by the chairman outlines potential measures to form the basis of an agreement, but has been met with criticism from several delegates and civil society organizations. Concerns have been raised regarding the document's perceived leniency concerning the reduction of plastic production, a fundamental aspect deemed essential by many involved in the talks.

Hosted by South Korea, the fifth and final meeting of the U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) is aiming to establish globally binding rules on plastic use. Delegates from 175 countries have gathered for this pivotal discussion, yet progress has been slow. Ideas including a global registry of plastic products and a financial mechanism to assist developing nations have been proposed, though unresolved issues remain regarding the establishment of universal production cut targets and funding contributions from wealthier nations.

Anthony Agotha, European External Action Service's Climate & Environment Ambassador, emphasized the futility of addressing plastic waste without first tackling production limits. Meanwhile, industrial stakeholders and petrochemical-producing nations express concerns over mandatory caps. The tension is evident as countries like Panama push for numeric reduction targets, seeking compromise among delegates who have struggled to advance discussions beyond entrenched positions.

