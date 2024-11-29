Left Menu

India's Housing Market Rebounds: HPI Surges Amid City Variations

The All-India House Price Index rose by 4.3% annually in Q2 of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This is an increase from the previous quarter's 3.3%. The growth varied among ten major cities, with Bengaluru showing the highest increase and Kanpur experiencing a decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:49 IST
India's Housing Market Rebounds: HPI Surges Amid City Variations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All-India House Price Index (HPI) surged by 4.3% on an annual basis in the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This reflects an uptick compared to the previous quarter's growth of 3.3% and 3.5% recorded a year earlier.

The RBI's quarterly report, based on transaction-level data from registration authorities across ten major cities, revealed diverse house price trends. While Bengaluru experienced a robust growth of 8.8%, Kanpur saw a remarkable decline of 2%.

Despite this annual growth, the all-India HPI exhibited a minuscule quarterly drop of 0.1% in the July-September period. Cities like Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Chennai, however, recorded sequential increases, signaling varying dynamics in the housing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024