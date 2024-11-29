Left Menu

Grassroots Innovators Shine at Honey Bee Network Awards

The Honey Bee Network Creativity and Inclusive Innovation Awards recognized grassroots innovations, including pest-resistant walnuts, a manure spreader, and a tree safety holder. These innovations aim to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in India. Winners were awarded for their contributions to creativity and inclusion in grassroots communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

This year, the Honey Bee Network Creativity and Inclusive Innovation Awards celebrated groundbreaking grassroots innovations. Among the winners was a pest-resistant walnut variety, developed from an 80-year-old mother plant, which showcases potential for agricultural advancements.

The awards, held in collaboration with Amazon India, aim to honor unique grassroots creativity. Suneel Singh from Jammu and Kashmir received the first prize for his high-yielding walnut variety, which begins bearing fruit in just one to two years, drastically shorter than traditional varieties.

Other notable innovations included a manure spreader by Ashik Husain Mohammadali Gani from Gujarat, which improves soil fertility and reduces operational costs; and 'The Clipper' by Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, a safety holder for fruit trees to withstand environmental stresses. The awardees received cash prizes for their contributions to inclusive innovation in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

