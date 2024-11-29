BESCOM Powers Up: Special EV Fair for Secretariat Employees
BESCOM plans a special EV fair for Secretariat employees in January 2025 to promote electric vehicle adoption. Spearheaded by top officials, the event will offer dealer discounts, practical demonstrations, and financial benefits. Karnataka leads in EV infrastructure with 5,765 charging stations, enhancing EV usage in Bengaluru.
- Country:
- India
Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) is set to host a special electric vehicle (EV) fair in January 2025 for Secretariat employees, a move aimed at bolstering EV adoption. The announcement was made by Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi during a meeting at BESCOM's office.
The initiative follows a directive from Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and will be overseen by Energy Minister K J George and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, Gaurav Gupta. The event aims to educate participants on the environmental benefits of EVs and promote the use of two-wheeled electric vehicles among government employees.
Attendees will enjoy exclusive dealer discounts and no down payment, low-interest loans for EV purchases. Bengaluru leads the way in EV adoption, supported by Karnataka's extensive charging infrastructure, boasting 5,765 stations. BESCOM's efforts in this realm have earned it the 'Charge India 2024 Excellence' award, highlighting its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Hosts Premier Global Education Celebration at Harrow Bengaluru
SolarSquare and LONGi Illuminate Bengaluru: A Sustainable Future with Hi-MO 5 Panels
Transforming Travel: Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru Expressway Unveiled
Karnataka Unveils Bold Initiatives at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024
Ashu Malik Leads Dabang Delhi KC to Victory over Bengaluru Bulls in Thrilling PKL Match