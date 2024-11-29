BESCOM Powers Up: Special EV Fair for Secretariat Employees

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) is set to host a special electric vehicle (EV) fair in January 2025 for Secretariat employees, a move aimed at bolstering EV adoption. The announcement was made by Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi during a meeting at BESCOM's office.

The initiative follows a directive from Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and will be overseen by Energy Minister K J George and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, Gaurav Gupta. The event aims to educate participants on the environmental benefits of EVs and promote the use of two-wheeled electric vehicles among government employees.

Attendees will enjoy exclusive dealer discounts and no down payment, low-interest loans for EV purchases. Bengaluru leads the way in EV adoption, supported by Karnataka's extensive charging infrastructure, boasting 5,765 stations. BESCOM's efforts in this realm have earned it the 'Charge India 2024 Excellence' award, highlighting its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)