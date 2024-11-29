Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd Eyes Rs 114 Crore IPO Windfall

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd announced plans to raise over Rs 114 crore through its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), scheduled to begin on December 4 and close on December 6. The offer includes both fresh and existing shares, with prices ranging from Rs 170 to Rs 180 per share.

The funds raised will facilitate infrastructure enhancements in key financial hubs like IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. Additionally, the capital will support the company's fundraising efforts, increase its investment in Nisus Fincorp, and address general corporate needs.

According to Amit Anil Goenka, the company's Chairman & Managing Director, this IPO is a milestone that underscores Nisus Finance's progress in transaction advisory and asset management. The listing on the BSE SME platform is expected to bolster the company's operational capabilities and expand its market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)