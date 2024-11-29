Left Menu

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd Eyes Rs 114 Crore IPO Windfall

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd plans to raise Rs 114 crore through its IPO opening on December 4. The issue includes fresh and existing shares, aiming to enhance infrastructure and invest in financial hubs globally. The IPO marks a significant step for the company's growth and operational expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:14 IST
Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd Eyes Rs 114 Crore IPO Windfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd announced plans to raise over Rs 114 crore through its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), scheduled to begin on December 4 and close on December 6. The offer includes both fresh and existing shares, with prices ranging from Rs 170 to Rs 180 per share.

The funds raised will facilitate infrastructure enhancements in key financial hubs like IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. Additionally, the capital will support the company's fundraising efforts, increase its investment in Nisus Fincorp, and address general corporate needs.

According to Amit Anil Goenka, the company's Chairman & Managing Director, this IPO is a milestone that underscores Nisus Finance's progress in transaction advisory and asset management. The listing on the BSE SME platform is expected to bolster the company's operational capabilities and expand its market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024