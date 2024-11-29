U-WIN Digital Platform Reaches Over 7 Crore Beneficiaries Nationwide

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that as of November 25, the U-WIN platform has registered a total of 7.43 crore beneficiaries. This milestone follows the initial pilot conducted in 63 districts across 35 States and Union Territories, culminating in a nationwide rollout.

The U-WIN platform has not only facilitated 1.26 crore vaccination sessions but has also recorded 27.77 crore vaccine doses. Its growing usage underscores its role in raising awareness and providing ready access to immunisation services for citizens and frontline workers alike.

Designed to digitalize the vaccination services under the Universal Immunisation Programme, U-WIN ensures the timely administration of vaccines for pregnant women and children. The platform's features, including 'Anytime Access', 'Anywhere' services, and automated SMS alerts, aim to enhance connectivity and service delivery across the country.

