Tragic Bus Accident in Maharashtra Claims 11 Lives, Injures 34

A tragic bus accident in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Friday has claimed the lives of 11 people after three more victims succumbed to their injuries. The unfortunate incident left 34 others injured, according to local police.

The accident occurred in the afternoon near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road when a Maharashtra State Transport bus, carrying over 40 passengers, overturned. Initial reports indicated eight fatalities, but the death toll later rose. "34 people have been injured, and 11 have died. Treatment for those injured is underway," stated Gondia District Collector Prajit Nair.

In the wake of the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims' families and injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while Rs 50,000 will be allocated to the injured. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered immediate medical attention for those injured, ensuring proper treatment and care.

(With inputs from agencies.)