Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Maharashtra Claims 11 Lives, Injures 34

A bus accident in Maharashtra's Gondia district resulted in 11 fatalities and 34 injuries. The accident, involving a state transport bus, occurred near Bindravana Tola village. Authorities, including PM Modi, have extended condolences and offered financial aid to victims' families and the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:18 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Maharashtra Claims 11 Lives, Injures 34
Gondia District Collector Prajit Nair. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic bus accident in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Friday has claimed the lives of 11 people after three more victims succumbed to their injuries. The unfortunate incident left 34 others injured, according to local police.

The accident occurred in the afternoon near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road when a Maharashtra State Transport bus, carrying over 40 passengers, overturned. Initial reports indicated eight fatalities, but the death toll later rose. "34 people have been injured, and 11 have died. Treatment for those injured is underway," stated Gondia District Collector Prajit Nair.

In the wake of the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims' families and injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while Rs 50,000 will be allocated to the injured. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered immediate medical attention for those injured, ensuring proper treatment and care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024