Cyclone Fengal: Red Alert Issued as Storm Nears Tamil Nadu Coastline

Cyclone Fengal is forecast to make landfall on Tamil Nadu's coast tomorrow evening, prompting a red alert across various parts of the southern states, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Presently located 300-350 km off Tamil Nadu's shore, the cyclone brings impending threats of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

IMD's Cyclonic Division Head, Ananda Das, emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and interior Karnataka are expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh are particularly at risk. By November 30, interior Tamil Nadu should also brace for significant downpours.

In response to these threats, the Puducherry Fisheries Department has cautioned fishermen against venturing out to sea. Advisories have been issued to relocate fishing vessels and equipment to safer grounds. As Cyclone Fengal progresses west-northwest through the Bay of Bengal, wind speeds are predicted to peak at 70-80 km/h, with gusts reaching 90 km/h. The Puducherry Port has raised warning signal number 7, signaling immediate coastal impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)