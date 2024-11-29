Left Menu

Uttarakhand Advancing Infrastructure: Rs 66.12 Crore Sanctioned for Roads and Bridges

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned Rs 66.12 crore for infrastructure projects across several constituencies. This fund will enhance road and bridge connectivity, with notable projects in Nainital, Dehradun, and Champawat districts. The initiative aims to boost regional development and ensure better transportation facilities in these areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:00 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has greenlit a substantial allocation of Rs 66.12 crore for pivotal road and bridge construction projects across various legislative areas, as per an official release.

Significant portions of this funding are earmarked for specific improvements and expansions. In Nainital's Kaladhungi Assembly Constituency, Rs 12.45 crore will cover the development of canals and roadways, while Rs 3.46 crore is dedicated to enhancing the Kalsan Thantha Motorway in Lohaghat. Meanwhile, Dehradun's Vikasnagar will see a transformation with Rs 10.86 crore directed towards expanding the Lambarpur-Langha Motorway.

Additional approvals include Rs 9.58 crore for Champawat's Gaudi-Kimatoli road and Rs 5.98 crore for internal improvements in Tanakpur. Further developments are planned in Dehradun, Rudrapur, and other areas, each poised to stronger connect these regions and propel economic growth through improved infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

