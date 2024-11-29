Uttarakhand Advancing Infrastructure: Rs 66.12 Crore Sanctioned for Roads and Bridges

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has greenlit a substantial allocation of Rs 66.12 crore for pivotal road and bridge construction projects across various legislative areas, as per an official release.

Significant portions of this funding are earmarked for specific improvements and expansions. In Nainital's Kaladhungi Assembly Constituency, Rs 12.45 crore will cover the development of canals and roadways, while Rs 3.46 crore is dedicated to enhancing the Kalsan Thantha Motorway in Lohaghat. Meanwhile, Dehradun's Vikasnagar will see a transformation with Rs 10.86 crore directed towards expanding the Lambarpur-Langha Motorway.

Additional approvals include Rs 9.58 crore for Champawat's Gaudi-Kimatoli road and Rs 5.98 crore for internal improvements in Tanakpur. Further developments are planned in Dehradun, Rudrapur, and other areas, each poised to stronger connect these regions and propel economic growth through improved infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)