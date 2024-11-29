UAE Secures Observer Status at Eurasian Group
The Eurasian Group (EAG) has granted the UAE observer status following a plenary meeting. This inclusion is expected to enhance cooperation with the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF). The EAG also aims to assist Iran in meeting FATF standards.
- Country:
- India
The Eurasian Group (EAG) has announced the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) successful acquisition of observer status. The decision came from the EAG's 41st plenary meeting, which concluded Friday.
The UAE now joins a list of nations including Italy, the US, Japan, Germany, and France, who already enjoy observer status. EAG chairman Yuri Chikhanchin highlighted the UAE's active participation as special guests over the past two years as part of the reason for this decision.
Additionally, the EAG has committed to providing technical support to Iran to help it comply with the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) standards. The next EAG meeting is set for May in Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk and Iran's UN Ambassador Discuss US-Iran Tensions
Malaysia's Economic Resurgence: Growth Driven by Investments and Exports
IFC Scales Up Climate Finance Support in Viet Nam, Drives Historic Investment for Green Transition
Malaysia's Economic Momentum: Investment Surges Amid Oil Decline
Protests Erupt in Abkhazia Over Russian Investment Agreement