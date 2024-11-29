U.S. Imposes New Tariffs in Ongoing Solar Panel Trade War

U.S. trade officials have announced a new wave of tariffs on solar panels imported from four Southeast Asian countries. The move comes after American manufacturers argued that these nations are undercutting the market with unfairly cheap goods.

This decision is a part of an ongoing trade case initiated by Hanwha Qcells, First Solar Inc, and other manufacturers who aim to protect their investments in U.S. solar manufacturing amidst a decade-long conflict over Chinese solar dominance.

The Biden administration is pushing for domestic clean energy production, incentivized under the Inflation Reduction Act, though this raises concerns about potential cost increases for imported panels.

