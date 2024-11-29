Left Menu

U.S. Imposes New Tariffs in Ongoing Solar Panel Trade War

The U.S. has announced new tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asia following complaints of market flooding with cheap goods. This follows a long-standing trade war with China and comes as the Biden administration pushes incentives for U.S. clean energy manufacturing. Final determinations are due in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. trade officials have announced a new wave of tariffs on solar panels imported from four Southeast Asian countries. The move comes after American manufacturers argued that these nations are undercutting the market with unfairly cheap goods.

This decision is a part of an ongoing trade case initiated by Hanwha Qcells, First Solar Inc, and other manufacturers who aim to protect their investments in U.S. solar manufacturing amidst a decade-long conflict over Chinese solar dominance.

The Biden administration is pushing for domestic clean energy production, incentivized under the Inflation Reduction Act, though this raises concerns about potential cost increases for imported panels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

