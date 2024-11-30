Terrorist Act Damages Crucial Kosovo Water Canal

An explosion on Friday night severely damaged a canal in northern Kosovo, jeopardizing the water supply for two coal-fired power plants crucial for the nation's electricity. Authorities have labeled the incident a 'terrorist act' amid heightened ethnic tensions in the region.

Kosovo Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla reported from the scene that the explosion occurred just before 7 p.m. and had damaged a section of the canal. This follows a recent string of attacks involving hand grenades in the Serb-majority areas of northern Kosovo, although no direct links have been confirmed.

President Vjosa Osmani attributed the attack to 'Serbian criminal gangs,' reflecting ongoing ethnic divides. The damage necessitates an urgent halt of the water supply to Pristina and the Kosovo Energy Corporation to undertake repairs, further escalating regional tensions.

