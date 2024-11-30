Terrorist Act Damages Crucial Kosovo Water Canal
A canal serving two coal-fired power plants in Kosovo was damaged by an explosion, which is being labeled a 'terrorist act' by authorities. This follows recent grenade attacks and increased ethnic tensions. Water supply disruptions are expected as part of the canal needs urgent repairs.
An explosion on Friday night severely damaged a canal in northern Kosovo, jeopardizing the water supply for two coal-fired power plants crucial for the nation's electricity. Authorities have labeled the incident a 'terrorist act' amid heightened ethnic tensions in the region.
Kosovo Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla reported from the scene that the explosion occurred just before 7 p.m. and had damaged a section of the canal. This follows a recent string of attacks involving hand grenades in the Serb-majority areas of northern Kosovo, although no direct links have been confirmed.
President Vjosa Osmani attributed the attack to 'Serbian criminal gangs,' reflecting ongoing ethnic divides. The damage necessitates an urgent halt of the water supply to Pristina and the Kosovo Energy Corporation to undertake repairs, further escalating regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
