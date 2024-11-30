Inspiring Journey: Bhogi Sammakka Secures Three Government Jobs Through Self-Study
Bhogi Sammakka, a young girl from Dammapeta, has achieved the rare feat of securing three government jobs entirely through self-study. Despite coming from humble beginnings, Sammakka now aims to crack the UPSC exam to achieve her dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
In the otherwise quiet village of Dammapeta, Bhogi Sammakka has emerged as an extraordinary inspiration. Hailing from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, this young woman has successfully secured three government jobs through relentless self-study, without the assistance of coaching institutes.
Her journey reflects resilience and determination, nurtured by her supportive parents. Sammakka's father works as a Hamali, and her mother serves as an Anganwadi teacher. Her intelligence and grit earned her positions as an English Junior Lecturer, a Civil Police Constable in the Telangana police, and a Junior Assistant, all achieved by excelling in examinations set by the state's recruiting boards.
Motivated by her accomplishments, Sammakka is now focused on her ultimate dream—becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Equipped with a postgraduate degree from Osmania University, and driven by her ambition, she is preparing to take on the challenging UPSC exams. Her success story continues to inspire many in her village and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
