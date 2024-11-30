Pawan Kalyan Uncovers Major Rice Smuggling Scandal at Kakinada Port

In a significant move to combat illegal activities, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan spearheaded an inspection at Kakinada Port, uncovering a major rice smuggling operation. He discovered 1,064 tons of rice destined for illegal export to West Africa, sparking outrage about the lack of oversight at the port.

Kalyan, reflecting his concern on X, criticized the continued smuggling of PDS rice, deemed rampant even during the previous administration. He condemned the port's apparent absence of accountability and demanded a thorough investigation into how such activities were permitted, questioning the role of the district administration and port authority.

Recently, a pivotal encounter occurred when officials, acting under Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan, intercepted the ship Stella L Panama, revealing another 640 tons of rice being prepared for illegal transport. This event prompted Kalyan's on-site visit, reinforcing his call for accountability and immediate action against those involved.

Kalyan lashed out at officials, asserting that the detection of illegal transport should not rely solely on intervention by public representatives. He emphasized strict measures and accountability for those participating in the illegal shipping of ration rice, underscoring that the law remains paramount for all.

Furthermore, Kalyan raised alarms about the potential future risks, including the importation of dangerous materials, if smuggling activities persist unchecked. Citing previous terrorist incidents, he stressed the strategic importance of the region, which houses critical infrastructures like ONGC and KG Basin, urging stringent national security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)