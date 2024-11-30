Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Uncovers Major Rice Smuggling Scandal at Kakinada Port

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan exposed a large-scale illegal rice transportation operation at Kakinada Port, directing stringent measures to curb further smuggling. The investigation led to the interception of rice shipments intended for West Africa, raising serious concerns about port security and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:10 IST
Pawan Kalyan Uncovers Major Rice Smuggling Scandal at Kakinada Port
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (Photo/@PawanKalyan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat illegal activities, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan spearheaded an inspection at Kakinada Port, uncovering a major rice smuggling operation. He discovered 1,064 tons of rice destined for illegal export to West Africa, sparking outrage about the lack of oversight at the port.

Kalyan, reflecting his concern on X, criticized the continued smuggling of PDS rice, deemed rampant even during the previous administration. He condemned the port's apparent absence of accountability and demanded a thorough investigation into how such activities were permitted, questioning the role of the district administration and port authority.

Recently, a pivotal encounter occurred when officials, acting under Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan, intercepted the ship Stella L Panama, revealing another 640 tons of rice being prepared for illegal transport. This event prompted Kalyan's on-site visit, reinforcing his call for accountability and immediate action against those involved.

Kalyan lashed out at officials, asserting that the detection of illegal transport should not rely solely on intervention by public representatives. He emphasized strict measures and accountability for those participating in the illegal shipping of ration rice, underscoring that the law remains paramount for all.

Furthermore, Kalyan raised alarms about the potential future risks, including the importation of dangerous materials, if smuggling activities persist unchecked. Citing previous terrorist incidents, he stressed the strategic importance of the region, which houses critical infrastructures like ONGC and KG Basin, urging stringent national security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024