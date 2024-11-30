Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Sambhal Over Mosque Survey, Judicial Probe Initiated

Security remains tight in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district amidst tensions over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey. A violent stone-pelting incident on November 24 led to casualties, prompting a judicial inquiry. The Supreme Court has intervened to maintain peace and directed the trial court to halt further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:13 IST
Visuals from the area near Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, security forces have been on high alert for the sixth consecutive day as tensions mount over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey. As insiders reveal, a delegation from the Samajwadi Party is anticipated to visit Sambhal today amidst the unrest.

The violent outbreak on November 24, which saw stone-pelting evolve into a deadly conflict, resulted in the loss of four lives and left several others, including officials and civilians, injured. Reacting to the gravity of the situation, UP Governor Anandiben Patel has commissioned a three-member Judicial Inquiry Committee, led by retired Justice Devendra Kumar Arora of the Allahabad High Court, to thoroughly investigate the incident.

On Friday, the Supreme Court made moves to ensure peace in Sambhal, instructing the local trial court to pause its proceedings against the Jama Masjid until the Masjid Committee's appeal against the survey order is reviewed by the High Court. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar emphasized the importance of maintaining neutrality and peace. They ordered that the report by the court-appointed advocate commissioner remains confidential until examined further. This intervention came as the Masjid Committee, citing exceptional circumstances, approached the Supreme Court directly under Section 136 of the Constitution.

Amid ongoing tensions since a local court's instruction on November 19 for a mosque survey, clashes broke out between Jama Masjid supporters and police, leading to deadly confrontations. The survey stems from a petition alleging that the mosque's location was once a Harihar temple, a claim strongly contested by many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

