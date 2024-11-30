Left Menu

Scooter Blaze Disrupts Traffic on Delhi-Gurgaon Highway

A scooter caught fire on the busy Delhi-Gurgaon Highway, causing traffic disruption as authorities worked to control the blaze and manage the scene. Fire officials utilized handheld extinguishers to tackle the heavy smoke. More information on the incident is still awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:59 IST
Visuals from the Spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a scooter erupted in flames on the National Highway 8, commonly referred to as the Delhi-Gurgaon Highway, burning to ashes and sparking immediate concern among commuters. The incident necessitated prompt action from police officials who arrived at the site to evaluate the damage and redirect traffic flow to prevent congestion.

The chaotic scene was marked by thick, billowing smoke emerging from the burning vehicle as fire officials swiftly responded with handheld extinguishers in an effort to quell the blaze. Two firefighters took the lead in handling the situation, showcasing commendable efficiency despite the challenging circumstances.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing, with authorities awaiting further details to fully understand the events leading up to the incident, according to reports from the ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

