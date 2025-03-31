Fire Incident on Ahmedabad-Barauni Express: Smoke Clears Up On Time

The Ahmedabad-Barauni Express experienced a scare on Monday evening as heavy smoke engulfed the rear coach between Khandwa and Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh. No passengers were harmed since the coach was empty, reported railway officials.

The incident, occurring around 5:15 PM, was swiftly managed. West Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Harshit Shrivastava, stated that the situation was handled efficiently, allowing the train to proceed by 5:20 PM. Additional insights came from Jabalpur, where WCR's headquarters are located, indicating the smoke arose from the power-cum-luggage car.

Images on social media depicted smoke and a minor fire issue, quickly contained between Dharmkundi and Dularia stations. The affected coach was detached for safety before the train continued, confirmed Bhopal PRO Naval Agrawal. Authorities have initiated a probe to ascertain the incident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)